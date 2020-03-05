BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 22,234 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $24,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1331 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

