BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,478,000 after purchasing an additional 912,616 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9,691.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 548,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 542,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,010,000.

SCHX stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 183,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.19 and a 52 week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

