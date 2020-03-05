BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 25,763 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,089,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 8.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

BKLN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 126,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,036,070. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

