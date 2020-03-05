Shivan S. Subramaniam Purchases 5,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00.

NYSE CFG traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.25. 453,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,254. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 652,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.