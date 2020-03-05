Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.66-1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9-17.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.01 billion.Core-Mark also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.66-1.81 EPS.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

CORE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

