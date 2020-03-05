Joseph Todisco Buys 40,000 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 77,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

