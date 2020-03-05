James Edward Doyle Sells 2,000 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
EXAS stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.51 and a beta of 1.60.
EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. Analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.
About EXACT Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
