James Edward Doyle Sells 2,000 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EXAS stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. Analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 75,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.