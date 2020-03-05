Brent J. Smolik Purchases 9,850 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Stock

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50.

NYSE:NBL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 169,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

