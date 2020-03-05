Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,736.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.
  • On Thursday, February 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 14,239 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.01.
  • On Thursday, February 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.
  • On Thursday, January 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00.
  • On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.
  • On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

OPK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 379,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,511. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,362,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Opko Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 746,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Opko Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

