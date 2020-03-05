Frederic Lequient Sells 1,019 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frederic Lequient also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Frederic Lequient sold 1,359 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $197,041.41.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.21. 65,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,388. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,861,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,500.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 182,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 175,887 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

