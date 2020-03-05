Christopher D. Blake Buys 4,740 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 22,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,733. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PACW. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,458,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 717.1% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.