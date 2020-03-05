Insider Buying: Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $151,900.00.
GBL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 77 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Gamco Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $22.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.
About Gamco Investors
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
