Insider Buying: Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $151,900.00.

GBL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 77 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Gamco Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gamco Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gamco Investors by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gamco Investors by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gamco Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Gamco Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.