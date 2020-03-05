CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.54 million.CIRCOR International also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.

Shares of CIR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,736. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. CIRCOR International’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

