CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.54 million.CIRCOR International also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.
Shares of CIR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,736. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. CIRCOR International’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
