Douglas James Kramer Sells 7,084 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $148,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,711.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,065.20.
NYSE:NET traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 55,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,109. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.19. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
