Douglas James Kramer Sells 7,084 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $148,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,711.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,065.20.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 55,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,109. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.19. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

