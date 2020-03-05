Bancorporation National Zions Sells 1,902 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $143,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 832,090 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $72,930.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 5th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $149,120.00.
  • On Monday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00.

AGM stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

