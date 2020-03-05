CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.29 million.CIRCOR International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

Shares of CIR stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.08.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti lowered their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

