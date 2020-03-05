Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 32,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.10. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

