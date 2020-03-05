Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for ManpowerGroup Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CL King began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.06. 253,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 95.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 44.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

