Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Koppers in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

KOP stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 2,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,264. Koppers has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 120,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Koppers by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Koppers by 16.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 190,356 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

