Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Eaton Co. PLC Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

ETN stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08. Eaton has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,146,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,603,000 after acquiring an additional 407,008 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $17,496,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

