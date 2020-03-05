Eaton Vance Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton Vance in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,109. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $51.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,784,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 912.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 382.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 215,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

