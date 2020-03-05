Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Core-Mark in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Core-Mark stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,121. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $14,666,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

