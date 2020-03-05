Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Oxford Immunotec Global updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

OXFD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,384. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $349.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OXFD. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.