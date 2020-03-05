Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Lowered by Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

CFR traded down $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $75.42. 14,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,054. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $76.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

