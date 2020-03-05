Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,418. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

KLDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

