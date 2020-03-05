NXP Semiconductors NV Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $3.67 on Thursday, reaching $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,651. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

