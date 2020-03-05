Piper Sandler Comments on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 96,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

