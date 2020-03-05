Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. 453,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,254. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

