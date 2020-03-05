Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NTGN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 3,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,166. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 3.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Earnings History for Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN)

