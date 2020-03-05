Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nexstar Media Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s FY2021 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.45 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.00. 13,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $89.55 and a 1 year high of $133.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

