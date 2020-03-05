GTT Communications Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GTT Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

GTT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.

GTT Communications stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 17,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,931. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.52. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $781.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.89.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,181,000 after buying an additional 1,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 58,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $194,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 817,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,628,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

