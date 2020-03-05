Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ConforMIS Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConforMIS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ConforMIS’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.84. 7,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. ConforMIS has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 1,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

