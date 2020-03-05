M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.42. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.21.

NYSE:MTB traded down $10.43 on Thursday, reaching $132.66. 41,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

