Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lawson Products in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.40. 258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,073. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $362.84 million, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

