Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PEGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 31,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,568. Pattern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.844 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently -482.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a $26.75 price target on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

