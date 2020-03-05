Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Issued By B. Riley

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ciena in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.23.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $43.89. 215,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,277. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $85,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $104,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

