Seaport Global Securities Comments on Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Par Pacific in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PARR. Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

PARR stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,395. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

