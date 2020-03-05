Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Corp Decreased by Cormark (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBA. Barclays started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 79,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

