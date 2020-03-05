Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 3,300 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,468,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $12.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.82. 4,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.29. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $340.80.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.30.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.