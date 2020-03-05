Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Algoma Central in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Shares of ALC traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.82. 1,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.18. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$11.58 and a 1 year high of C$14.05. The stock has a market cap of $457.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

