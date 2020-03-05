Pamela A. Bena Buys 1,000 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Pamela A. Bena purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $10,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,737.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 82,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,191,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,633 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

