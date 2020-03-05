Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

SBNY traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,782. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $111.91 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average is $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Signature Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

