Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Cut by Analyst

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.17.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -275.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$32.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently -578.95%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

