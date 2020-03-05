Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Shares

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.02. 3,554,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,460. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

