Robert Chris Jordan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Robert Chris Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 27th, Robert Chris Jordan acquired 1,770 shares of Investar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $38,922.30.
- On Monday, February 24th, Robert Chris Jordan acquired 169 shares of Investar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $3,718.00.
NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,044. Investar Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 172,796 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Investar by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 506,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Investar by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Investar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sandler O’Neill cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
