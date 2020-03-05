Robert Chris Jordan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Chris Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Robert Chris Jordan acquired 1,770 shares of Investar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $38,922.30.

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Chris Jordan acquired 169 shares of Investar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $3,718.00.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,044. Investar Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 172,796 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Investar by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 506,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Investar by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Investar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sandler O’Neill cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

