Ahron H. Haspel Acquires 10,000 Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) insider Ahron H. Haspel acquired 10,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,432 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned approximately 0.98% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

