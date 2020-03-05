Barrington Research Weighs in on Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SYKE. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 4,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,158. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.74 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

