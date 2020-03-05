KeyCorp Weighs in on Public Storage’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSA. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.38.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,626. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $202.84 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,798,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $4,259,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

