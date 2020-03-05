Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. 15,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

