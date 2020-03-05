Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Sells $405,720.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BXP traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average of $135.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.10 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 40.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 56.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

